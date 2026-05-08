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Wife Of Retired IPS Officer Killed In Hyderabad Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 15:05 IST

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The wife of a retired IPS officer was murdered in Hyderabad, with police suspecting a Nepali gang and a domestic help were involved in the crime.

Key Points

  • Tanuja Ray, wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray, was murdered in her Hyderabad home.
  • Police suspect a Nepali gang, aided by a domestic help, committed the crime.
  • The culprits allegedly smothered Tanuja to death and stole valuables from the house.
  • Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar is confident the gang will be apprehended soon.

The wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was allegedly killed by a Nepali gang with the help of a domestic help here in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

Tanjua (62) was murdered at around 2 AM.

 

The body was found on the first floor of the multi-storey building, in Prashasan Nagar of posh Jubilee Hills.

Ray, a DG rank officer who retired from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was out of the station, and their children were on the upper floor of the house, police said.

Nepali Gang Suspected In The Murder

The culprits allegedly smothered Tanuja to death and decamped with valuables from the house. The stolen items are being ascertained.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who inspected the scene of the offence, citing preliminary investigation, said a Nepali gang is suspected to be behind the murder.

"Some clues have been found. Based on it, police teams are working," he said.

The gang committed the offence in collusion with a woman domestic help in the house, Sajjanar further said.

Police Investigation Underway

He expressed confidence that the gang will soon be nabbed.

Several senior police officials visited the house, and an investigation was underway.

There was no need for the public to be panicked, the Commissioner said, adding that those who have employed people from Nepal at their homes should keep a watch on them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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