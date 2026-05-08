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Wife Of Retired IPS Officer Killed In Hyderabad Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 13:51 IST

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The wife of a retired IPS officer was allegedly murdered in her Hyderabad home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected Nepali gang involvement.

Key Points

  • Wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray allegedly murdered in Hyderabad.
  • Police suspect a Nepali gang, aided by a domestic help, committed the crime.
  • The victim was reportedly smothered to death, and valuables were stolen from the house.
  • Senior police officials are investigating the murder.

The wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was allegedly killed by a Nepali gang with the help of a domestic help here in the wee hours of Friday.

Ray was out of the station, and their children were in the upper floors of the house, police said.

 

Investigation Launched Into Hyderabad Murder

The culprits allegedly smothered her to death and decamped with valuables from the house. The stolen items are being ascertained.

Several senior police officials, including city police commissioner V C Sajjanar, visited the spot and an investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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