Migrant worker kills elderly woman in Hyderabad, films act

A 75-year-old woman was murdered by a migrant worker at her house in Hyderabad, who later recorded a video of himself jumping on her body, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred in Kushaiguda on April 11 and came to light after the teenager shared the video with a relative of the victim, and the police were subsequently informed about it on Monday, they said.

The teen, who worked at one of the shops owned by the woman, allegedly killed her by bludgeoning her head with an iron rod, the police said.

After murdering her, he put a sari around her neck and tied it to a ceiling fan.

He then recorded a video of him jumping on the septuagenarian's body on his phone, a senior police official said.

He then went away after locking the house and later shared the video with a relative of the deceased woman.

After being informed about the video on Monday, the police went to the house and broke open the locks and found the decomposed body of the woman.

The teenager seems to have borne a grudge on the woman, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly abusing him. However, the police said they were verifying all angles.

The official added that they were ascertaining whether the teenager was a minor and evaluating his mental condition.