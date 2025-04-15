HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Migrant worker kills elderly woman in Hyderabad, films act

Migrant worker kills elderly woman in Hyderabad, films act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 15, 2025 16:35 IST

x

A 75-year-old woman was murdered by a migrant worker at her house in Hyderabad, who later recorded a video of himself jumping on her body, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred in Kushaiguda on April 11 and came to light after the teenager shared the video with a relative of the victim, and the police were subsequently informed about it on Monday, they said.

The teen, who worked at one of the shops owned by the woman, allegedly killed her by bludgeoning her head with an iron rod, the police said.

 

After murdering her, he put a sari around her neck and tied it to a ceiling fan.

He then recorded a video of him jumping on the septuagenarian's body on his phone, a senior police official said.

He then went away after locking the house and later shared the video with a relative of the deceased woman.

After being informed about the video on Monday, the police went to the house and broke open the locks and found the decomposed body of the woman.

The teenager seems to have borne a grudge on the woman, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly abusing him. However, the police said they were verifying all angles.

The official added that they were ascertaining whether the teenager was a minor and evaluating his mental condition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi cops solve 3 murder cases in 13 hrs, accused are.....
Delhi cops solve 3 murder cases in 13 hrs, accused are.....
'These murders look very suspicious'
'These murders look very suspicious'
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Where You Walk in Dr Ambedkar's Footsteps

webstory image 3

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Akshay Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri attend screening of movie 'Kesari 2' in Delhi1:25

Akshay Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri attend screening of...

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without footwear1:22

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without...

'Sarakondrai' flowers seen in full bloom in TN's Thoothukudi2:23

'Sarakondrai' flowers seen in full bloom in TN's Thoothukudi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD