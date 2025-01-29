Restoring Reclining Vishnu

The Reclining Vishnu, a bronze statue of Lord Vishnu, is being restored by the Center for Research and Restoration in French Museums at the Arc'Antique laboratory in Nantes, France.

IMAGE: Chhay Visoth, director of the national museum of Cambodia, stands next to the Reclining Vishnu, a bronze statue of Lord Vishnu from the West Mebon temple in Angkor, at the Arc'Antique laboratory in Nantes, France. All photographs : Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: A conservator works on the Reclining Vishnu at the Arc'Antique laboratory in Nantes.

IMAGE: Conservators move the Reclining Vishnu at the Arc'Antique laboratory in Nantes.

IMAGE: A conservator works on the Reclining Vishnu at the Arc'Antique laboratory in Nantes.

IMAGE: A conservator works on a piece of the Reclining Vishnu at the Arc'Antique laboratory in Nantes.

IMAGE: A scientist shows restoration work on the Reclining Vishnu at the Arc'Antique laboratory in Nantes.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com