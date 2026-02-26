HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai Resort Booked for Allegedly Keeping Exotic Animals Illegally

Mumbai Resort Booked for Allegedly Keeping Exotic Animals Illegally

February 26, 2026 19:33 IST

A popular Mumbai resort is facing legal trouble after authorities discovered exotic animals allegedly kept without authorization, sparking investigations into illegal import and wildlife protection violations.

Key Points

  • A Mumbai resort is under investigation for allegedly possessing exotic animals without proper authorization.
  • Authorities discovered marmoset monkeys, macaw parrots, and cockatoos during a raid on the Ayush resort.
  • The exotic animals were allegedly a gift from a Kerala-based individual suspected of illegal import.
  • The Customs department is investigating the illegal import angle, while the forest department is conducting an inquiry under the Wildlife Protection Act.
  • Ayush Resort is a popular filming location for Bollywood movies and music videos.

An FIR was registered against a popular resort after a raid by a joint team of the Customs and forest department for allegedly keeping exotic animals without authorisation, an official said on Thursday.

The operation at the Ayush resort revealed the presence of four marmoset monkeys, six macaw parrots, and two cockatoos, the official said.

 

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigations revealed the exotic species were allegedly received as a gift from a Kerala-based individual identified as Evan Cyril, who is suspected to be involved in their illegal import, the official said.

"He allegedly brought the animals into the country without valid Customs documentation and without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the forest department," the official said.

The illegal import angle is being investigated by the Customs department, while further inquiry under the Wildlife Protection Act has been initiated by the forest department, he added.

Ayush Resort's Background

Ayush Resort is known for its elaborate film sets and has been used as a shooting location for Bollywood films such as "3 Idiots" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", among others. It has also hosted shoots for music albums featuring artists like Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan, said a Customs department press release.


Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
