Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held

Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held

February 26, 2026 14:59 IST

According to police, the domestic help, along with her associate, hatched a plan to conduct a fake ED operation in order to deceive her employer.

Fake ED raid in Delhi

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested in Delhi for staging a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid.
  • The fake raid was allegedly planned by a domestic help and an associate to deceive her employer.
  • Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of luxury watches, jewellery, and a fake identity card.
  • The accused face charges related to impersonation and theft following the staged incident.

Two persons, including a domestic help, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting a fake Enforcement Directorate raid at her employer's residence in southeast Delhi, an official said.

The accused were arrested after a complaint was handed over to the police.

 

According to police, the domestic help, along with her associate, hatched a plan to conduct a fake ED operation in order to deceive her employer.

A team initiated an investigation and traced the suspects through technical surveillance. Both accused were subsequently arrested and questioned.

Items Recovered from the Accused

"During the search and recovery, police seized seven luxury watches, jewellery, a Deputy Commandant uniform and a fake identity card from their possession," the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

