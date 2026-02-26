Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held

According to police, the domestic help, along with her associate, hatched a plan to conduct a fake ED operation in order to deceive her employer.



Two persons, including a domestic help, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting a fake Enforcement Directorate raid at her employer's residence in southeast Delhi, an official said.

The accused were arrested after a complaint was handed over to the police.

According to police, the domestic help, along with her associate, hatched a plan to conduct a fake ED operation in order to deceive her employer.

A team initiated an investigation and traced the suspects through technical surveillance. Both accused were subsequently arrested and questioned.

Items Recovered from the Accused

"During the search and recovery, police seized seven luxury watches, jewellery, a Deputy Commandant uniform and a fake identity card from their possession," the officer said.

Further details are awaited.