Rediff.com  » News » Resolution of Ladakh row will improve ties: India-China statement

Resolution of Ladakh row will improve ties: India-China statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 12, 2022 19:46 IST
After another round of high-level military talks, India and China on Saturday affirmed that a resolution of the eastern Ladakh standoff would facilitate progress in bilateral relations besides helping restore peace in the region.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The two sides also agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the region and continue the dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, said a joint statement issued a day after the 15th round of military talks to resolve the 22-month-long standoff at the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

 

'The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,' the joint statement said.

'They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,' it said.

It further said: 'They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations'. The two sides also agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the region.

'They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,' the joint statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
