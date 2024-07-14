News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet

SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet

Last updated on: July 14, 2024 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former United States President Donald Trump was on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue, the US Secret Service said.

 

The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face, The Hill reported.

Trump raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel.

According to the US Secret Service's statement, one spectator was killed and another was critically injured and the incident is being investigated.

The US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Bullet pierced upper part of my ear: Trump
Bullet pierced upper part of my ear: Trump
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
Donald J Trump Makes History!
Donald J Trump Makes History!
TN BSP chief murder accused killed during escape bid
TN BSP chief murder accused killed during escape bid
Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed
Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar seized
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar seized
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed

Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed

How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump

How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances