Refrained from further attack on Iran after Trump's call: Israel

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday evening noted that after a conversation between United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has 'refrained' from further attacks on Iran.

IMAGE: People gesture as they attend a gathering to support Iran's Armed Forces, after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, in Tehran, on June 24, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

This statement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran 'violating the ceasefire' he announced earlier in the day.

In a series of posts on social media X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, 'Pursuant to the conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel has refrained from additional attacks. In the conversation, President Trump expressed his great appreciation for Israel, which achieved all of its objectives for the war, as well as his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire.'

The Israeli PMO further stated that shortly before the ceasefire came into effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel, which claimed the lives of four citizens in Be'er Sheva.

It added that hours before a scheduled ceasefire, Israeli forces conducted a major strike in Tehran, eliminating hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel.

The social media post reads, 'The ceasefire was set for 07:00 this morning. At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel.'

'Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be'er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 07:00,' the post added.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, despite the ceasefire taking effect at 7 am, Iran continued its attacks, launching one missile at Israeli territory at 7.06 am and two additional missiles at 10.25 am.

In response to these violations, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran, the statement said.

'At 07:06, Iran launched one missile at Israeli territory, and two additional missiles at 10:25. These missiles were either intercepted or fell in open areas, and caused neither casualties nor damage. The social media post reads, "In response to Iran's violations, the Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran,' the post added.