'Don't drop those bombs': Trump uses F-word to slam Israel

United States President Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran 'violating the ceasefire' he announced earlier in the day and said the two countries have been fighting 'so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One to depart to attend the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump made posts on his social media handle Truth Social and also conveyed his unhappiness over ceasefire violations in his interaction with the media.

'ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,' he said in a post.

He said Israel is not going to attack Iran and the ceasefire is in effect.

'ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,' he said in another post.

In his interaction with reporters, Trump referred to US fighter planes bombing Iran's nuclear facilities and said Tehran 'will never be able to rebuild its nuclear facilities'.

"They (Iran) violated, but Israel violated it too. As soon as we made the deal, Israel came out and dropped a load of bombs... We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing," he said.

"Iran will never be able to rebuild its nuclear facilities. From there? Absolutely not. That place is under rock. That place is demolished. The B2 pilots did their job better than anybody could have imagined," he added.

Trump had announced earlier that Israel and Iran had agreed to a 'complete and total ceasefire', a development that came just hours after Tehran targeted American air base in the Middle East.

In a Truth Social post, he detailed the phased ceasefire timeline, stating that Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into effect on Tuesday.

'Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War,' he said in his social media post.

According to Reuters, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Iran's approval for the US-proposed ceasefire following a phone call with Iranian officials.

The conversation came after Trump's discussion with Qatar's Emir, during which the US President informed him that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire proposal and sought Doha's help in convincing Tehran to accept the deal.

Despite the agreement, tensions reignited shortly after the announcement.

The Times of Israel reported that Iran launched missiles into Israel, killing four people in Beersheba and injuring several others in a strike on a residential building in the southern city.

The conflict had initially broken out on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities under 'Operation Rising Lion'.

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 'Operation True Promise 3'--a drone and missile campaign targeting Israeli jet fuel and energy infrastructure.

The escalation continued with US precision airstrikes early Sunday on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under 'Operation Midnight Hammer'.

In response, Iran launched multiple missile attacks on US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base--the largest American base in the region.

The Israeli Air Force carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation north of Tehran, shortly after Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel following the announcement of a ceasefire earlier in the day, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, Tel Aviv's response was scaled down significantly after Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call.

The Times of Israel report noted that during the Trump-Netanyahu conversation, both leaders agreed that Israel would carry out a single 'symbolic' retaliatory strike to register its response to Iran's actions without escalating the conflict further.

Following the agreement, most Israeli fighter jets turned back, and only the radar site was hit. The extent of Israel's original strike plan remains unclear.