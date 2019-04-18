Seizures by EC crosses Rs 2,600-crore mark

April 18, 2019 11:26 IST

Since the announcement of the dates of the election in March, enforcement agencies have seized cash and contraband amounting to Rs 2,600 crore as of April 17.

As per the figures, the highest seizures were recorded from the state of Gujarat to the tune of Rs 543 crore followed by Tamil Nadu where sleuths seized cash and contraband amounting to Rs 514 crore.

Other states with seizures worthy of mentioning were the national capital region with Rs 390 crore and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 216 crore.

The data released by the Election Commission has cast a shadow on the very notion of free and fair elections in the world's largest parliamentary democracy. What is even more worrying is that a lion's share of seizures comprises narcotics followed by liquor and gold.

Of the total seizures, drugs amounted to a little over 43 per cent of all seizures (Rs.1,110.08 crore) while cash, the second largest category in seizures, amounted to a little over 26 per cent (Rs.675 crore)

For more data-related stories, go to REDIFF LABS