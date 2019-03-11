MAPPED: Which constituency votes when

March 11, 2019 15:15 IST

The Election Commission has announced the schedule of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The elections will be held between April and May in seven phases, starting from April 11. The counting of votes will be on May 23.

The first phase of polling will take place on April 11, covering 20 states and 91 constituencies, second phase on April 18, covering 13 states and 97 constituencies, third phase on April 23, covering 14 states and 115 constituencies, fourth phase on April 29, covering 9 states and 71 constituencies, fifth on May 6, covering 7 states and 51 constituencies, sixth phase on May 12, covering 7 states and 59 constituencies, seventh phase on May 19, covering 8 states and 59 constituencies.

In Jammu-Kashmir, the Anantnag constituency will go for polling in three phases due to security reasons.

