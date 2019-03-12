Highest victory margins of parties in 2014

March 12, 2019 18:38 IST

The map below shows constituencies where successful candidates had the highest margin of victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The calculation is based on percentage difference between votes in favour of the winner and the runner-up.

Only the constituencies for which this percentage difference was higher than 30 per cent are shown in the map.

It shows that there were 169 such constituencies where the Bharatiya Janata Party won with high margins, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam whose victory margin was high in 25 seats.

The Indian National Congress, which registered its poorest performance in general elections in 2014, had high victory margins only in eight seats.

Move your pointer over the constituencies to know the votes caste in favour of the winner and the runner-up and the victory margin.

