Home  » News » Red Fort blast: Toll rises to 13; body part recovered

Red Fort blast: Toll rises to 13; body part recovered

November 13, 2025 12:50 IST

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, an official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel check people at Lajpat Nagar market after the Delhi car blast, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said.

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning.

 

The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said.

With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site.

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

-- with ANI inputs

