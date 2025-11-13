Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies

Multiple security agencies are on the lookout for a third car believed to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, police sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Delhi Police personnel at Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, after the blast in Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

While a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 30 others, investigators later traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- to Faridabad.

However, a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

"The missing third car is suspected to have been used by the accused for reconnaissance or escape. Multiple teams are looking for the third car," said the source.

Searches are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states to locate the Maruti Brezza, he said.