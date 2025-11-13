Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'

Following the detention of medical student Mohammad Arif, allegedly due to his connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, his landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, stated that Arif had been staying there for less than a month and they did not find any of his activities suspicious.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Police, UP ATS, and Lucknow Police personnel during a raid at the residence of doctor Shaheen Shahid, in connection with the massive explosives haul in Faridabad, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kanhaiya Lal told ANI on Thursday that four people came to their place to take Arif's belongings.

When asked about the duration of Arif's stay and his activities, the landlord said, "Less than a month... No one used to come to meet him. Abhishek and Arif stayed together. Abhishek came prior and told that Arif was working with him in the cardiology department. We asked for the IDs, and they submitted. Abhishek's parcels used to come, but no parcel came in Arif's name."

"Four people came and tried opening the lock. When my son asked, they said we are here to take the doctor's belongings. When my son talked to the doctor (Arif), he allowed them to open the door. We did not find any of his activities suspicious," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had detained Arif from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, officials said.

Gyanendra Kumar, Chief Medical Staff (CMS) at LPS Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur, told ANI that Arif, a first-year cardiology student from Anantnag in Kashmir, was called in for questioning on Wednesday evening.

He said that the institute administration remains unaware of his life outside the campus.

Kumar said that Arif had been practising at the Cardiology department for the last three months, and nothing wrong was observed in his behaviour.

"Dr Arif is a first-year cardiology student. He took admission through counselling 2-3 months ago. He doesn't live on campus. He lives outside. At 7:00 in the evening, we were informed that a team had called him for questioning. He's from Kashmir. I have no knowledge of whether there was any such behaviour or any complaint before this; we are not aware of anything like this. We do not know with whom he lives. We have no idea who his roommate is. We do not know about anyone," he said.

Dr Shaheen Saeed was arrested earlier in connection with the Faridabad arms and explosive haul.

The blast near the Red Fort complex in Delhi killed 13 people and injured several others on November 10.

In a development in the ongoing probe, Faridabad Police have detained a man identified as Faheem, who allegedly parked the red Ford EcoSport linked to the blast in the Khandwali area, officials said on Thursday.

According to Intelligence Agency Sources, Faheem is a relative of the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, and was reportedly in touch with him before the incident.