Red alert issued as UP under severe heatwave; Banda boils at 47.6 degrees C

Lucknow saw a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius, also 3.5 degrees above normal.

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Key Points The India meteorological department has issued a 'Red Colour Warning' for severe heatwave conditions across Uttar Pradesh.

The heatwave is disrupting daily life and economic activity, including halting paddy sowing and reducing business activity.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure coordinated action to prevent heat-related illnesses and manage essential resources.

The IMD attributes the extreme conditions to the absence of active weather systems, clear skies, and hot, dry westerly winds.

Uttar Pradesh remained in the grip of an intense heatwave on Thursday, with Banda recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.6 degrees Celsius, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a 'Red Colour Warning' for severe heatwave conditions over the next three days and an Orange Alert thereafter.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, Prayagraj sizzled at 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi (BHU) at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Sultanpur at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Fursatganj at 45.1 degrees Celsius and Jhansi at 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow saw a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius, also 3.5 degrees above normal. The city reported a maximum relative humidity of 59 per cent and a minimum humidity of 15 per cent, according to the MeT department.

Record temperatures across UP

On Wednesday, Banda had already recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48 degrees Celsius, highlighting the ongoing extreme heat across the state. Several districts, including Aligarh, Varanasi, and Hardoi, have consistently reported temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh during daytime, while heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in the western parts of the state. Warm night conditions are also very likely at isolated places across the state over the coming days.

Factors contributing to the heatwave

The IMD has attributed these extreme conditions to the absence of any active weather systems, clear skies that enhance radiational heating, and the influence of hot and dry westerly winds. It said the subsidence of hot air associated with an anticyclone over central India at middle tropospheric levels has further intensified the heat. Additionally, moist easterly winds entering parts of northern Uttar Pradesh have contributed to increased humidity levels.

Dry weather is expected to persist across Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by strong dust-raising surface winds of 25-35 kmph in western districts, according to the forecast.

Impact on daily life and economy

On Wednesday, Banda topped the national temperature chart at 48 degrees Celsius, while Prayagraj recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 46.2 degrees Celsius and Jhansi 45.9 degrees Celsius. The extreme heat has also begun disrupting daily life and economic activity in several districts.

In Ballia's Sikanderpur area, farmers said that paddy sowing has halted due to severe heat, raising concerns about potential crop damage and excessive irrigation needs. In Aligarh, traders noticed a significant decline in daytime business activity, with major markets experiencing near shutdown-like conditions and a steep drop in turnover due to extreme temperatures.

Govt response and preparedness

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to remain in full alert mode and ensure coordinated action across departments to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration.

He instructed district administrations, health, power, and relief departments to maintain vigilance, regularly monitor hospitals, manage drinking water supplies and electricity, and promptly address public grievances.

Furthermore, the chief minister emphasised that government hospitals should be stocked with essential medicines, beds, IV fluids, and medical staff, while ambulance services must be available around the clock.

Adityanath also emphasised preparedness against fire-related incidents amid the prevailing dry and hot conditions.

The IMD said no rainfall was recorded in most parts of the state during the observation period, and conditions are likely to remain dry over the coming days, reinforcing the persistence of the heatwave spell across Uttar Pradesh.