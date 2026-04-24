Ready to restart war, awaiting US approval: Israel

Israel is prepared to escalate military action against Iran, pending US approval, as tensions remain high in the region and the US brokers an extension to the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

IMAGE: A woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, on April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters



Key Points Israel's Defence Minister says Israel is ready to escalate military action against Iran, awaiting US approval.

Donald Trump stated that the US would not use nuclear weapons in a conflict with Iran.

Trump claims the US has 'total control' over the Strait of Hormuz, using it to pressure Iran.

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks, facilitated by US talks.

US officials highlight Trump's direct involvement in securing the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel is prepared to escalate military action against Iran, while awaiting approval from the United States to proceed with further operations, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

During a security assessment on Thursday, Katz stated that the Israeli military is on standby for expanded operations.

"Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran," he said, adding that the Israel Defence Forces are 'awaiting the green light from the United States to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty', as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

He further noted the military's readiness for offensive and defensive action, saying, "The IDF is prepared for both defence and attack, and the targets are marked."

Israel's Stance on Iran's Internal Security

Commenting on Iran's internal security apparatus, Katz said, "The terrorist regime in Iran specialises mainly in internal repression of the population through the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij."

He also accused Tehran of economic coercion, stating, "Energy extortion, with the threat of raising global oil prices."

Katz claimed instability within Iran's leadership, saying, "Its leaders are hiding in tunnels and have difficulty communicating and making decisions, its skies are wide open, and all its national infrastructure and strategic facilities are exposed to attacks, but it declares that it is victorious."

Drawing comparisons with Iran's regional allies, he said the country "does not care about the heavy prices paid by the population," likening it to Hamas and Hezbollah.

Looking ahead, Katz warned of intensified military action, stating that future operations would be 'different and deadly', targeting 'the most painful places', and added that such strikes would "shake and collapse its foundations."

Trump's Comments on Nuclear Weapons and Iran

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not use a nuclear weapon in the conflict with Iran, stating that such weapons should never be used by anyone.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, when asked whether he would use a nuclear weapon against Iran, Trump said, "Why would a stupid question like that be asked?... No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody."

US Strategy and Control Over the Strait of Hormuz

Further, Trump said the United States has a strong economy and sufficient oil supply, added that several ships are now heading to the US instead of the Strait of Hormuz, amid efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.

" ... We have this unbelievable economy... I called JD, Marco, Howard and Scott and told them that I hate to tell you, but we have to do a little bit of a detour. We have to go to Iran and make sure that they are out of nuclear weapons... A lot of ships are coming to the United States, and they are using the United States instead of the Hormuz Strait... We don't have an oil shortage... We are right now producing more oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined... We are taking in millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela," he said.

He also said the United States has 'total control' over the Strait of Hormuz and is deliberately keeping it closed to pressure Iran into a deal, adding that he wants a lasting agreement and will not rush the process despite claiming significant progress.

Iran's Response to US Claims of Internal Division

Meanwhile, the Iranian government has sent out a message of unity after US media reports claimed that there was a divide within the power structure of the Islamic Republic. Iran's leaders hip said that the nation is united despite the claims made by the US suggesting otherwise.

The government officials and leadership shared the same message in a bid to amplify the voice of Iran.

In a post on X, the Iranian government said, 'Following continued interventionist remarks by the U.S. president about alleged divisions in Iran, the heads of government branches shared a unified message on X to firmly counter these provocative and unfounded claims.

In their meaningful joint message, they conveyed a unified voice from Iran to the world: Iran is united, and attempts to impose labels like 'hardliner' and 'moderate' do not reflect the reality on the ground.

Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President, Elias Hazrati, head of the Government Information Council, Gholamreza Nouri, Minister of Agriculture, and many other high officials also shared the message to amplify Iran's unified voice globally.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Extended

Trump, meanwhile, said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks, following talks with senior officials from both sides.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "We had a great meeting with the very high officials of Lebanon and the very high officials of Israel, and I think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks, will be coming here."

"They've agreed to an additional three weeks of, I guess, no firing -- ceasefire -- no more firing. Let's see. We hope that happens. It's not going to happen between them, but we still have Hezbollah to think about," he said.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be extended by three weeks, adding that the United States would work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.