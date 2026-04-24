'Racist trash': Trump slammed for 'hellhole' remark targeting India

US Democrats are condemning President Trump's recent remarks referring to India and other countries as 'hellholes', sparking outrage and accusations of racism.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points US Democrat leaders condemn President Trump's 'hellhole' remark about India and other nations.

Trump is accused of amplifying racist content on social media and treating the presidency like a reality TV show.

Congress members Ami Bera and Raja Krishnamoorthi criticised Trump's remarks as offensive and disgraceful.

The Hindu American Foundation expressed deep concern over Trump sharing a 'hateful, racist screed' targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.

Trump's comments are seen as undermining American values of diversity and opportunity.

Democrat leaders slammed US President Donald Trump for referring to India and some other countries as "hellholes" and accused him of turning the presidency into a reality TV gig by amplifying "racist trash" on social media.

"Americans are struggling, and he's busy amplifying racist trash on social media, treating the presidency like a reality TV gig. This is a serious moment. Our country deserves leadership that acts like it," the House Foreign Affairs Committee-Democrats said in a post on X.

Controversy Over Derogatory References to India

The remarks came after Trump on Thursday kicked off a row by reposting comments by American radio show host Michael Savage that contained derogatory references to India.

Savage had made the comments in the context of a case in the US Supreme Court challenging birthright citizenship.

Addressing Vice President JD Vance, Congressman Ro Khanna, in a social media post, asked, "Any comment on the President insulting immigrants from 'China or India or some other hellhole on the planet'. Do you also think that India is a hellhole and Chinese or Indian immigrants denigrate America?"

Reactions From Indian-American Congressmen

Congressman Ami Bera said that as the son of immigrants from India, he takes great pride in both his heritage and in the country that gave his family the opportunity to build a better life.

"The comments shared by President Trump are offensive, ignorant, and beneath the dignity of the office he holds. They reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of who we are as a nation. America has always been strengthened by generations of immigrants who come here, work hard, and contribute to our country. They do not weaken America - they strengthen it," he said.

Bera said America was built by people from all over the world who believed in its promise and worked tirelessly to make it better for the next generation.

"We are a nation of immigrants, and we are stronger because of it," he said. Bera said Trump was born into wealth and privilege and has never had to struggle the way so many immigrant families have.

"He (Trump) does not understand the grit, sacrifice, and determination it takes to build a life from the ground up. He does not understand public service, and he does not understand the values that make America the greatest nation in the world," he said.

Condemnation of Trump's Rhetoric

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Trump's decision to amplify a racist rant attacking India and immigrants is disgraceful and beneath the office he holds.

"His rhetoric doesn't just insult millions of Indian Americans and one of our most important global partners-it undermines the values that have made America a nation of opportunity and innovation. We should be strengthening that partnership and honouring our diversity, not stoking division for political gain," Krishnamoorthi said.

The Hindu American Foundation said it was deeply disturbed by the President sharing a "hateful, racist screed" targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.

"Endorsing such rants as the President of the United States will further stoke hatred and endanger our communities, at a time when xenophobia and racism are already at an all-time high," the advocacy group said, urging Trump to delete the social media post.

The remarks have sparked debate about the role of immigration in American society and the impact of political rhetoric on minority communities. Trump's comments come at a time of heightened tensions surrounding immigration policies in the United States. The controversy highlights the ongoing challenges of addressing racism and xenophobia in political discourse.