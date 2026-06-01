RBI Achieves Near-Perfect Application Processing Rate

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) demonstrates its commitment to efficient service by processing 99.9% of applications within the Citizen's Charter timeline, ensuring timely resolution for citizens.

IMAGE: Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points RBI processed 99.9% of applications under Citizen's Charter within the stipulated timeline in May 2026.

A total of 18,763 applications were handled, including pending and fresh receipts.

The 'Banker to Banks and Governments' function processed 7,602 applications, all within the deadline.

Currency Management saw 6,261 applications cleared within the timeline.

Only a small fraction of applications (0.1%) were cleared beyond the prescribed deadline.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has processed 99.9 per cent of applications within the prescribed timeline under its Citizen's Charter in May 2026, according to official data.

The central bank said it handled a total of 18,763 applications in May, including pending cases and fresh receipts, after adjusting for those referred back to applicants for additional information.

RBI Application Processing Efficiency

As many as 2,473 applications were pending at the beginning of May, while 16,865 fresh applications were received during the month. A total of 575 cases were referred back to applicants for additional details, taking the net number of applications for processing to 18,763.

Of these, 16,209 applications were processed during May. As many as 16,193 cases, or 99.9 per cent, were disposed of within the stipulated timeline, while only 16 cases, or 0.1 per cent were cleared beyond the deadline, RBI data showed.

Breakdown of Pending Applications

At the end of the month, 2,554 applications remained pending, of which 2,539 cases, or 99.4 per cent were still within the prescribed timeline and 15 cases, or 0.6 per cent were beyond it. Of the delayed cases, 14 were awaiting inputs from external agencies, and one is under process, the RBI said.

Function-Wise Application Data

Function-wise data showed that 'Banker to Banks and Governments' and 'Currency Management' accounted for the bulk of applications. Under 'Banker to Banks and Governments', 7,602 applications were processed, all within the timeline. In 'Currency Management', 6,261 applications were cleared within time and 703 beyond it, data showed.

In 'Foreign Exchange Management', 1,158 applications were processed within the timeline and 7 beyond it, with 1,021 cases pending within the deadline and 15 beyond it. Under 'Regulation and Supervision', 547 cases were processed within time and 6 beyond it, while 647 remained pending within the timeline.