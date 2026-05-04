RBI Citizen's Charter: Nearly All Applications Processed On Time

The Reserve Bank of India's Citizen's Charter demonstrates a commitment to efficient service, processing 99.7% of applications within the prescribed timeline, ensuring timely responses for citizens.

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points RBI processed 99.7% of applications under the Citizen's Charter within the stipulated timeline in April 2026.

A total of 21,150 applications were handled, including pending and fresh receipts.

The 'Banker to Banks and Governments' function processed 8,384 applications, all within the prescribed timeline.

'Currency Management' saw 7,542 applications cleared on time, demonstrating efficient currency handling.

Only a small fraction of cases (0.3%) were cleared beyond the deadline, highlighting the RBI's commitment to timely processing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has processed 99.7 per cent of applications within the prescribed timeline under its Citizen's Charter in April 2026.

RBI Application Processing Efficiency

The central bank said it handled a total of 21,150 applications in April, including pending cases and fresh receipts, after adjusting for those referred back to applicants for additional information.

As many as 3,452 applications were pending at the beginning of April, while 18,270 fresh applications were received during the month. A total of 572 cases were referred back to applicants for additional details, taking the net number of applications for processing to 21,150, it said.

Of these, 18,677 applications were processed during April. As many as 18,622 cases, or 99.7 per cent, were disposed of within the stipulated timeline, while only 55 cases, or 0.3 per cent were cleared beyond the deadline, the RBI data showed.

Pending Application Status

At the end of the month, 2,473 applications remained pending, of which 2,458 cases, or 99.4 per cent were still within the prescribed timeline and 15 cases, or 0.6 per cent were beyond it. Of the delayed cases, 15 were awaiting inputs from external agencies, the RBI said.

Function-Wise Application Data

Function-wise data showed that 'Banker to Banks and Governments' and 'Currency Management' accounted for the bulk of applications. Under 'Banker to Banks and Governments', 8,384 applications were processed, all within the timeline. In 'Currency Management', 7,542 applications were cleared on time, 25 were beyond the timeline, and 676 were pending within the timeline, the data showed.

In 'Foreign Exchange Management', 1,310 applications were processed within the timeline, and 15 beyond it; 961 cases were pending within the deadline, and 14 beyond it. Under 'Regulation and Supervision', 556 cases were processed within time and 11 beyond it, while 677 remained pending within the timeline, the RBI said.