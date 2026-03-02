HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RBI Processes 99.8% of Applications Under Citizen's Charter Within Timeline

RBI Processes 99.8% of Applications Under Citizen's Charter Within Timeline

March 02, 2026 21:19 IST

The Reserve Bank of India reports a 99.8% success rate in processing applications within the Citizen's Charter timeline, showcasing its commitment to efficient banking operations and regulatory compliance.

Key Points

  • RBI processed 99.8% of applications within the Citizen's Charter timeline in February.
  • A total of 22,765 applications were handled, including pending and fresh receipts.
  • The 'Banker to Banks and Governments' function processed 8,552 applications, all within the stipulated time.
  • 'Currency Management' saw 8,238 applications cleared within the deadline.
  • A small percentage of cases were delayed, primarily due to awaiting inputs from external agencies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has processed 99.8 per cent of applications within the prescribed timeline under its Citizen's Charter in February 2026, according to official data.

The central bank said it handled a total of 22,765 applications in February, including pending cases and fresh receipts, after adjusting for those referred back to applicants for additional information.

 

As many as 2,833 applications were pending at the beginning of February, while 20,449 fresh applications were received during the month. A total of 517 cases were referred back to applicants for additional details, taking the net number of applications for processing to 22,765.

Of these, 19,570 applications were processed during February. As many as 19,538 cases, or 99.8 per cent, were disposed of within the stipulated timeline, while only 32 cases, or 0.2 per cent were cleared beyond the deadline, RBI data showed.

At the end of the month, 3,195 applications remained pending, of which 3,178 cases, or 99.5 per cent were still within the prescribed timeline and 17 cases, or 0.5 per cent were beyond it. Of the delayed cases, 13 were awaiting inputs from external agencies and four were under process, the RBI said.

Function-Wise Application Processing

Function-wise data showed that 'Banker to Banks and Governments' and 'Currency Management' accounted for the bulk of applications. Under 'Banker to Banks and Governments', 8,552 applications were processed, all within the timeline. In 'Currency Management', 8,238 applications were cleared within time and 14 beyond it, while 1,174 cases were pending within the timeline, data showed.

In 'Foreign Exchange Management', 1,202 applications were processed within the timeline and 12 beyond it, with 1,032 cases pending within the deadline and 13 beyond it. Under 'Regulation and Supervision', 544 cases were processed within time and four beyond it, while 688 remained pending within the timeline.

