Security Guard Murdered During Temple Robbery In Ranchi

A 60-year-old security guard was murdered during a robbery at a Ranchi temple, leading to the arrest of three suspects who confessed to the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 60-year-old security guard at a Ranchi temple was murdered during a robbery attempt.

Police arrested three suspects who confessed to killing the security guard after he recognised them.

The accused stole money from the temple's donation box after killing the guard.

Investigators recovered the stolen cash, the murder weapon, and tools used to break into the donation box.

The suspects have been sent to judicial custody following the filing of an FIR.

A 60-year-old security guard of a temple in Ranchi was bludgeoned to death with a stone during a robbery attempt, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened late on Thursday at the Jagannath Temple in the Dhurwa Smart City area, they said.

Accused Confess To The Crime

"Three persons were arrested on Friday for killing the security guard. They confessed to the crime and told police that the victim had identified them. Therefore, in fear of being caught, they killed him by attacking him with a stone on his head," SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

"Thereafter, they took money from the donation box and fled the scene. Two of them have criminal antecedents," he added.

Stolen Cash And Weapons Recovered

Ranjan said the investigators recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash that had been robbed, the stone with blood-stained marks, and the iron rod used to break open the lock of the donation box kept there.

An FIR in this regard was lodged at the Dhurwa police station, he said, adding that the accused were sent to judicial custody by a court.