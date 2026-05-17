BRS Leader Demands Minister's Removal After Son's POCSO Arrest

Following the arrest of his son in a POCSO case, BRS leader K T Rama Rao is demanding the immediate removal of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BRS leader K T Rama Rao demands the removal of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar following his son's arrest in a POCSO case.

Rama Rao argues that the minister's presence in the cabinet will impede a fair investigation into the sensitive case.

The accused, Bageerath, allegedly remained hidden for nine days, raising questions about who protected him.

Rama Rao criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly attempting to dilute the seriousness of the POCSO case.

The case involves allegations of sexual harassment against a minor, with counter-complaints also filed.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday called for the immediate removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the union cabinet following the arrest of his son, Bageerath, in a POCSO case, arguing that the minister's continuation in office could hinder a fair and impartial investigation.

A day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bageerath, he was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the case registered against him.

He was later remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate.

BRS Demands Impartial Investigation

Addressing a party event in LB Nagar, Rama Rao stated that PM Narendra Modi frequently speaks about "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (save the daughter, educate the daughter), but justice cannot be achieved if such slogans remain mere political rhetoric.

"Perhaps for the first time in the country, a situation has arisen where a lookout notice has been issued against the son of a union minister. If he (Bandi Sanjay) is not dismissed from the union cabinet, the investigation will not proceed properly," he claimed.

The BRS leader questioned how the accused allegedly remained hidden for nine days and asked who had protected him during that period.

Allegations of Misuse of Power

Rama Rao asserted that an impartial investigation would be impossible while Bandi Sanjay Kumar continues in office, and demanded that the central government immediately remove him from the union cabinet.

He said that individuals accused of "misusing power and influence in such sensitive matters" continuing to hold constitutional positions is not only an insult to Telangana, but also to the entire country.

He also alleged that while the union minister's son wronged a minor girl, the victim's parents were subjected to intimidation and pressure by the minister himself.

Political Reactions and Further Allegations

Rama Rao further alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attempted to "dilute the seriousness" of the case.

Calling for immediate action, he reiterated that the union minister should be removed from office and that the investigation must be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner.

He added that BRS women leaders had protested across the state and praised the efforts of the party's women's wing, women leaders, activists, student organisations, and social media activists for pursuing justice in the case.

Details of the POCSO Case

The case was registered on May 8 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Bageerath, based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

She alleged that he had been in a relationship with her daughter and had sexually harassed her.

After recording the victim's statement, police invoked more stringent sections of the POCSO Act in the case.

Bageerath also filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the girl, who had become acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

An FIR was subsequently registered based on his complaint.