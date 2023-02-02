News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya

PHOTOS: Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 02, 2023 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Special rocks from which the idol of Lord Ram will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple has arrived from Nepal, a senior functionary of the temple trust in Ayodhya said.

IMAGES: Shaligram stone being carried to Ayodhya. Photographs: PTI Photo

The rocks or 'shilas' arrived in Ayodhya late on Wednesday night.

Special prayers were held on Thursday afternoon following which the rocks were presented to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Fifty-one vedic teachers also worshipped the rocks, officials said.

Mahant Tapeshwar Das of the Janaki Mandir in Nepal presented these rocks to Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Temple Trust, they said.

 

The idol of Lord Ram's baalroop' (child form) carved out of these stones will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple which is expected to be ready by January next year.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's national secretary Rajendra Singh Pankaj had started from Mustang district of Nepal on January 25 with the consignment of the two sacred rocks.

These rocks, that are 60 million-years-old, reached Ayodhya from Nepal on two different trucks.

One rock weighs 26 tonnes and the other weighs 14 tonnes, Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of temple trust had earlier said.

The two rocks were found in the Gandaki river at a place close to Saligrama or Muktinath (place of salvation) in Nepal's Mustang district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They are making Ayodhya like Vatican or Mecca'
'They are making Ayodhya like Vatican or Mecca'
PHOTOS: What Ayodhya's Ram temple will look like
PHOTOS: What Ayodhya's Ram temple will look like
'Modi is the political product of Ayodhya agitation'
'Modi is the political product of Ayodhya agitation'
BJP fields ex-militant leader against Meghalaya CM
BJP fields ex-militant leader against Meghalaya CM
Taimur Parties With Yash-Roohi
Taimur Parties With Yash-Roohi
'Budget has very little to offer for marginalised'
'Budget has very little to offer for marginalised'
Though belated, justice has been served: Kappan's wife
Though belated, justice has been served: Kappan's wife
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

First Look: Ayodhya Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum

First Look: Ayodhya Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum

Ram Mandir to get stone from Sita temple in Lanka

Ram Mandir to get stone from Sita temple in Lanka

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances