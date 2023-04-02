News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ram Navami violence: 77 held, Nitish holds meet, cops dismiss rumours

Ram Navami violence: 77 held, Nitish holds meet, cops dismiss rumours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 02, 2023 19:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Altogether 77 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence that erupted in Bihar Sharif town in Nalanda district during the Ram Navami festivities, police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard in wake of a clash that broke out between two groups following a Ram Navami procession on March 31, in Nalanda on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting over violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif and asked police to be on the alert.

The CM also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of a person who died after clashes broke out between two groups on Saturday evening in Bihar Sharif.

 

The deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar, died in a firing incident in the Paharpur area, police said.

However, during the review meeting, the chief minister said that the police and the administration should be fully alert, and maintain complete promptness.

'They should keep an eye on everything. Keep identifying the miscreants and take the strictest action against them. Under any circumstances, keep an eye on it so that no mistake is made. Maintain law and order completely,' an official statement said quoting Bihar CM.

Bihar CM also directed officials to have an immediate talk with the Superintendent of Police of all the districts through video conferencing.

'Get complete information. Inform the media about the facts by holding a press conference so that no rumour spreads and people do not get confused,' the CM said.

Police said normalcy has been restored in Bihar Sharif.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Bihar Police said, 'Normalcy has been restored in Bihar Sharif the situation is completely under control. Total 77 people have so far been arrested by the district police as part of its investigation into the matter. Senior officers are camping in the affected areas... and adequate deployments of security forces have been made in the area.'

The police dismissed rumours that are doing the rounds on social media about the rising tension in the area.

The police urged the people to not pay heed to any such rumours.

A senior officer of the Bihar Police said, "Probe is on to nab other miscreants also responsible for Ram Navami violence amid prevailing tension in the area."

Police said that prohibitory order under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in place in Bihar Sharif after fresh clashes broke out on Saturday night.

The state police had on Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities.

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in communal flare-ups reported in both towns.

In Sasaram, the district administration ordered imposition of prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC on Friday afternoon after re-eruption of clashes, which first broke out the previous evening.

-- with ANI inputs

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram Navmi festivities marred by 14 deaths, clashes
Ram Navmi festivities marred by 14 deaths, clashes
Ram Navami clashes: Howrah peaceful, Sec 144 in force
Ram Navami clashes: Howrah peaceful, Sec 144 in force
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in Vadodara
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in Vadodara
IPL 2023 PIX: Rampaging Royals rout Sunrisers!
IPL 2023 PIX: Rampaging Royals rout Sunrisers!
Sindhu handed crushing loss in Madrid final
Sindhu handed crushing loss in Madrid final
Back in their den, CSK look to bounce back
Back in their den, CSK look to bounce back
Karnataka: Cow vigilantes kill man transporting cattle
Karnataka: Cow vigilantes kill man transporting cattle
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Centre to send forces to Bihar, Shah speaks to Guv

Centre to send forces to Bihar, Shah speaks to Guv

Situation in Bihar's Nalanda normal, Sec 144 clamped

Situation in Bihar's Nalanda normal, Sec 144 clamped

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances