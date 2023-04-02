News
Ram Navami violence: Centre to send more forces to Bihar, Shah speaks to Guv

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 02, 2023 11:24 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in Bihar, and spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation, sources said.

IMAGE: Police personnel being deployed in violence-hit Nalanda, Bihar, April 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union home ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation arising out of the violence.

 

The additional forces will be sent following a request of the Bihar government

The home minister spoke to the Bihar governor and took stock of the situation.

The home minister expressed his concern over the violence in the state, the sources said.

The governor is believed to have apprised Shah about the prevailing situation in the state.

Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities.

The police till Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns.

In Sasaram, the district administration ordered imposition of prohibitory orders on Friday afternoon after re-eruption of clashes.

Home Minister Shah had cancelled his proposed Sunday tour of Sasaram where prohibitory orders are in place.

State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Samrat Choudhary blamed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the cancellation of the function at Sasaram, organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.

Shah will address party workers in Nawada on Sunday as per schedule.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
