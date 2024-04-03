News
Rediff.com  » News » Raksha Mantri At Army Commanders' Meet

Raksha Mantri At Army Commanders' Meet

By REDIFF NEWS
April 03, 2024 07:03 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Army Commanders conference at the Manekshaw auditorium in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

 

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri arrives with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and General Manoj Pande, the chief of the army staff. All photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with COAS General Manoj Pande and CDS General Anil Chauhan.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh meets generals at the conference as the CDS looks on.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh meets army commanders as General Manoj Pande looks on.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with CDS General Anil Chauhan and other army commanders.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh in conversation with General Anil Chauhan as General Manoj Pande looks on.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
