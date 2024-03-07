Meet IAF's Women Agniveers

'Training was incredible and thrilling, be it firing weapons, drill or 10 km runs and push-ups. It gave us unforgettable memories and inculcated soldier like qualities.'

This Women's Day, a cheer for the first batch of women Agniveervayus!

IMAGE: The jubilant Agniveervayus. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force

When the first batch of women Agniveervayus [the name given to Agniveers in the Indian Air Force] graduated after 22 weeks of training along with their male counterparts at the Airmen Training School in Belagavi, Karnataka last December, the award for the best outdoor training was won by a woman trainee.

The batch included 153 women and 2,127 male Agniveervayus.

The training pattern for the girls was customised in the initial phase of the training in view of the difference in the physical strength of men and women. A team led by a woman officer monitored the training to ensure that the women trainees progressed to achieving the highest level of performance and cleared the same level of physical tests along with the men towards the end of the course.

"I learned a lot during training. I can run 10 km, climb a rope, do push-ups and play sports. It improved my stamina and endurance and made me mentally and physically tough," Priti, the daughter of a farmer and homemaker from Bhiwani, Haryana, says in a written response.

Priti's grandfather retired as a havaldar from the Indian Army. Her father had hoped to join the army, but was unsuccessful and one of the reasons for her becoming an Agniveer was to fulfill her father's unfinished dream.

Her second reason was the fascination with aircraft and love for the uniform.

Priti cleared the entrance test after completing her Class 10 exam with 82% in 2022, and went on to undergo further training in an air force station in a given stream/trade assigned to her.

"Time management and team spirit are areas where I made the maximum improvement. Initially, it was difficult to cope with training, but I got used to it. The toughness of the field craft training camp was a great help," says Agniveervayu Bhawana from Mahendragarh, Haryana.

Bhawana has a BA in history and political science from Delhi University and is an National Cadet Corps 'B' certificate holder.

According to the training staff, since the upper body strength of women is lesser compared to men, training them for rope climbing and push-ups is tough, but not difficult or challenging.

The training module designed various scientific indoor and outdoor training programmes to achieve a 100% success rate -- and as the course progressed both women and men trainees were trained together.

"We learnt a lot in activities like the surge training, field craft training. We were also given training in range firing and knowledge about the service. I feel I can withstand all sorts of situations with confidence and courage," says Sneha Santosh Singh from Azamgarh, UP who joined after her Class 10 exam.

"The feel my experience as an Agniveer will be beneficial to accomplish future goals. I will be able to continue my graduation and also experience defence life," says Sneha who wants to appear in exams like AFCAT and CDS in the future to gain entry into the IAF in the officer cadre.

IMAGE: Proud parents pose for photographs with the Agniveervayus.

Trainees undergo a stream allocation test in week three where a board of officers allocates specific technical or non-technical streams.

The trainees then go through an 18 week training schedule in technical streams like air defence, aircraft maintenance, radar etc or non-technical fields like accounts, administration and logistics.

On completion of 22 weeks of training, the Agniveervayus leave for training in various IAF training establishments, and thereafter, get posted to operational units around the country.

At the end of four years, 25% of the best performers from the batch will be retained in the IAF; the rest will be released from service to take their military skills into civilian professions.

The trainees get a stipend of Rs 20,000 and will get a starting salary of almost Rs 30,000.

IMAGE: Male and female Agniveervayus in the group photograph.

"My training was incredible and thrilling, be it firing weapons, drill -- both free hand and with a weapon. It was all so new to me. It helped me inculcate soldier like qualities," says Urvashi Shukla from Kanpur, UP who is a BSc graduate and wants to become an IAF officer one day.

"The Agniveer training has given me unforgettable memories."

Forty eight women Agniveervayus from the IAF marched in the Republic Day parade this year.

All of them, setting yet another example to young girls across the villages, towns and cities of India. A loud cheer for them all!

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com