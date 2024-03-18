News
Army raises elite unit STEAG for military technology development

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 18, 2024 17:52 IST
The Indian Army has raised an elite unit that will undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies like 6G, artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing for military use in view of the changing nature of the field.

IMAGE: Snipers are in position during the night patrolling conducted by the Indian Army with the latest technology to guard the Line of Control at Gurez, in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, January 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group or STEAG is mandated to nurture technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems, the officials said.

 

The setting up of STEAG is part of the Army's efforts to develop technologies considering the future battlefield, they said.

"It will be a premier organisation, the first of its kind equipped with the capability to harness niche technology, leverage cutting-edge solutions and identify suitable cases for defence applications by fostering collaboration with academia and industry," one of the officials said.

The elite unit will focus on all upcoming critical technology domains including electronic exchanges, mobile communications, software-defined radios, electronic warfare systems, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies, AI, machine learning, etc., he said.

The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, management of core ICT solutions, and provide user interface support by maintenance and upgradation of contemporary technologies available in the environment, the official added.

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande has been highlighting the need for acquiring new technologies by the force in view of the changing nature of warfare.

"Aligning itself with the tenets of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Start-Up India, STEAG will help bridge the divide between the armed forces on the one hand and industry and academia on the other," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The new Centre of Excellence is expected to be a game changer in fostering self-reliance in high-end communication technologies, which have thus far been a monopoly of select countries with advanced economies and research ecosystems, he said.

The Army believes communications are going to be an important component of military operations.

"In the fast-evolving technologies for the battlefield, the side with better communication technologies and the ability to connect the various constituents for information sharing will have an edge over its adversary," another official said.

He said modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations.

"To imbibe such advancements in technology, the Indian Army has raised this groundbreaking technology-oriented unit STEAG which will bolster its capabilities in the digital domain," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
