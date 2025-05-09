HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajnath reviews security situation with CDS, triservice chiefs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 09, 2025 13:25 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario with the top military leadership, a day after Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations were repelled.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, New Delhi, May 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Every aspect of the evolving security situation was discussed in the meeting, it is learnt.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

 

India last night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

After the Pakistani attempts were foiled, the defence ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."

Indian military officials said the Pakistani drones and missiles were effectively engaged by Indian armed forces and the attempts by the enemy were thwarted. Pakistan's fresh attempts to target Indian military installations came less than 24 hours after a similar attempt.

On Thursday afternoon, the defence ministry said Indian armed forces foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

It said the Pakistani military attempted Wednesday night to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

