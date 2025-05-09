'Pakistan's Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'

'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

IMAGE: The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, the Jaish e Mohammad's operational headquarters in Bahawalpur, which was struck by Indian missiles during Operation Sindoor. Photograph: Reuters Video/ANI

Pakistan's attempt to target military installations in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat was foiled by India's air defence systems.

In response, the Indian Air Force destroyed Pakistan's air defence systems, particularly in Lahore.

"Our air defence systems are on high alert," says retired Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani, director general, Centre for Airpower Studies.

A fighter pilot who has flown the Jaguar and Ajeet jets, AVM Golani has commanded an air defence detection centre and an operational base. He has served in high appointments in joint services commands and is a well-known writer on air power and national security.

"The Indian Air Force dominates the skies 24x7x365. The entire Indian airspace is monitored and controlled," he tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

Pakistan has retaliated after India struck terror infrastructure. What should we be prepared for?

India struck 9 terror sites in PoK and Punjab as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India's response was measured, focused and non-escalatory as stated in the press briefing by the foreign secretary.

The onus on escalation lies on Pakistan. They will target military or civilian establishments because there is no terror infrastructure in India to target.

We are prepared for an appropriate response. The retaliation will invite further retribution from India. [This interview was conducted before Pakistan struck Jammu and other border areas on the night of May 8]

At present, international opinion is in India's favour.

India's army, navy and air force are on high alert to counter any Pakistani misadventure.

In this situation, how is the security and domination of the Indian skies achieved?

Our air defence systems are on alert. Domination of the skies is not only done when tensions flare up or when a situation escalates like it has presently.

We are presently in a heightened state of alert, but as far as air defence is concerned, the Indian Air Force does it irrespective of heightened alert or tension.

IMAGE: A view of Jammu during the blackout amid a suspected Pakistan attack, May 8, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Balakot strikes deterred Pakistan from executing a large scale terror attack for six years till the attack in Pahalgam on April 22. How long do you think these missile strikes will keep Pakistan at bay?

The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost and that it does not pay to sponsor terror.

Ultimately, the Pakistani nation needs to realise that their army leadership is pulling wool over the eyes of its own people.

What the Pakistan army is doing is not good for the country in the long term.

India has an army. The Pakistan army has a nation.

IMAGE: The Markaz Taiba, the Lashkar-e-Taiba's training centre in Muridke near Lahore, damaged by India's precision missile strikes. Photograph: Reuters Video/ANI

How does the Pakistan air force compare to the Indian Air Force?

It is competent and professional. We must not underplay or underestimate the adversary.

What are your thoughts about Operation Sindoor reportedly carried out largely by missiles fired from Rafale and Mirage 2000 jets?

IAF officers train for such action all their professional lives. The air force has done well striking the assigned targets simultaneously without collateral damage to civil property or life.

They struck the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Reuters Video/ANI

What is the importance of executing these strikes deep inside Pakistan something we haven't done since the 1971 War?

In Balakot, we went across the Line of Control. This time our weapons have been fired from our side of the LoC.

The government's message is clear that such acts will not be tolerated and there will be a cost to Pakistani misadventure.

It was the correct decision to strike after two weeks and exemplifies India's measured and mature response.

What kind of assistance is China likely to provide Pakistan at this time?

China will not actively get involved in a conflict, but will continue to assist Pakistan with aircraft and ammunitions.

China also has to realise that it loses its own standing by siding with a nation which harbours terrorists. Moreover, China would be concerned about the safety of the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) that passes through Balochistan if the situation escalates further.

IMAGE: A house in a border village at Uri in Baramulla, May 8, 2025, damaged by shelling from Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

What can we expect in the next few days?

The escalatory matrix at the moment is dependent on Pakistan's response.

