Woman Dies After C-Section; Other Women Develop Complications

A woman's death following a C-section in a Kota hospital, along with complications in other patients, has prompted investigations into post-delivery care and potential underlying causes.

Key Points A woman in Kota died after a C-section, allegedly due to heart-related complications, according to hospital authorities.

Two other women developed kidney-related complications, including urinary blockage, after undergoing C-section deliveries at the same hospital and were shifted for specialised care.

Hospital authorities are investigating the cause of the post-C-section complications, noting similar incidents in other Rajasthan hospitals.

The condition of several women who developed complications after C-sections at another hospital in Kota remains critical, with previous fatalities reported.

A 22-year-old woman allegedly died following post-C-section complications at the state-run J K Lone Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, while two other women developed kidney-related complications and were shifted to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) after their condition deteriorated, officials said on Sunday.

However, authorities at the J K Lone Hospital said the woman died due to heart-related complications and not because of any post-C-section infection.

The deceased was identified as Priya Mahawar (22), wife of Rohit Mahawar and a resident of Sunwasa village in Bundi district. Her newborn baby has survived and is stated to be healthy.

Hospital's Explanation of the C-Section Death

Superintendent at the J K Lone Hospital Dr Nirmala Sharma said the woman was initially treated for labour pain by an anganwadi worker locally, before being referred to the hospital on Saturday.

"As the woman was in a critical condition, doctors performed a C-section to save the baby. The newborn is healthy. However, the mother developed cardiac complications and suffered Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT), which pushed her heart rate above 200 beats per minute," Sharma said.

She said doctors made all efforts to save her but she did not survive.

Other Women Develop Kidney Complications

Two other women -- Aarti (33), a resident of Chhwani, and Pinky -- developed kidney-related complications, including urinary blockage, after undergoing C-section deliveries at the hospital. They were referred to the NMCH and admitted to the nephrology ward in the super-speciality block on Saturday.

"Their condition has shown signs of improvement with the restoration of the urine flow," Sharma said, adding that both are under the supervision of a team of experts from Jaipur and nephrologists from Kota.

Investigation and Similar Incidents

"The conditions currently being seen in Kota hospitals are beyond our understanding and require detailed research to ascertain the exact cause," Sharma said.

She also referred to a similar incident reported from a hospital in Udaipur in January, saying lessons from that case could have helped prevent the recurrence of such complications.

Two women, Shireen (20) and Kiran (26), got infected in the gynaecology ward of the NMCH on Friday and were allegedly forced to move to a private hospital.

Previous C-Section Complications

Meanwhile, the condition of three of the four women who developed complications after undergoing C-sections at the NMCH on Monday evening remained critical.

Twelve to 13 pregnant women underwent C-section surgeries at the hospital on Monday evening. Within eight to 12 hours of surgery, six of them developed complications, including low blood pressure, a falling platelet count and urinary blockage. All six were shifted to the nephrology ward.

One of the women, Payal (26), died during treatment on Tuesday morning, while another, Jyoti Nayak (19), died on Thursday.