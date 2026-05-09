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Home  » News » Kota Hospital Deaths: Infection Source Remains A Mystery

Kota Hospital Deaths: Infection Source Remains A Mystery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 00:16 IST

An investigation is underway after a deadly kidney infection outbreak at a Kota hospital left two dead and several others in critical condition following caesarean deliveries, raising concerns about patient safety and medical negligence.

Key Points

  • Three women remain in critical condition after contracting kidney infections post-caesarean at a Kota government hospital.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the source of the deadly infection outbreak at the Kota hospital.
  • Six women developed complications after undergoing caesarean sections, leading to two deaths and multiple critical cases.
  • Families of the victims have filed complaints alleging medical negligence at the Kota hospital.
  • A high-level team from Jaipur is coordinating with local doctors to treat the affected women.

The condition of three out of the four women undergoing treatment for kidney infection they contracted after undergoing caesarean deliveries at a government hospital and medical college here remains critical for the fourth day on Friday.

The fourth woman has indicated signs of recovery after dialysis, with satisfactory discharge of urine, officials said.

 

Investigation Into Infection Source

Meanwhile, the cause of the fatal infection has not been ascertained yet. The district administration has so far maintained silence on the pace of inquiry and action taken against the negligence.

The state government has sent a high-level team from Jaipur. The team is coordinating with local doctors in treating the four women, additional principal of the hospital, Dr R P Meena, told PTI.

A high-level investigation is also underway to ascertain the cause of the infection, he added.

Details of Affected Patients

Six women -- Dhanno, Sushila, Ragani, Chandrakala, Payal and Jyoti Nayak -- had developed complications 8-10 hours after they underwent caesarean sections at the medical college and hospital between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Two of them have died. While Payal (26) died on Tuesday, Jyoti Nayak (19) died on Thursday morning.

The condition of Dhanno, Sushila and Ragani continued to be critical on Friday and were given dialysis in the afternoon. Chandrakala has shown signs of recovery with satisfactory discharge of urine, Dr Meena said.

Dhanno's condition remains more critical. Her newborn baby is also on oxygen support, he said.

Status of Newborns

Of the other newborns, Payal's baby was healthy and was sent home with relatives. The other four infants are currently housed in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit and are of sound health, he said.

Meanwhile, the district collector's office has not issued an official statement on the matter yet. PTI did not receive an answer after trying to reach the collector by phone.

According to sources, the women were housed in the geology ward of the hospital's super speciality block after the surgeries. Dr B L Patidar and Dr Neha were said to have performed the C-sections on them.

Allegations of Negligence

The victims' families have lodged a complaint against the doctors for negligence.

Jyoti Nayak's husband Ravi said that when his wife's condition began worsening at around 2 am on Tuesday, he informed the medical staff, but no one took a serious note until 8 am, when the six women were suddenly rushed to the nephrology ward.

Dr R P Meena refuted the allegation, claiming that as soon as the women's condition turned critical, the medical staff swung into action and shifted them to the nephrology ward.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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