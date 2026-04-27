Rajasthan Village Sees Mob Violence After Youth's Murder

A violent mob in Rajasthan's Banswara district unleashed chaos, torching homes and vehicles after a youth was murdered, triggering a police response to restore order.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A mob in Banswara, Rajasthan, engaged in arson and vandalism following the murder of a young man.

Over two dozen houses, cattle enclosures, and vehicles were torched and vandalised by the mob.

The violence stemmed from an old dispute related to a love affair in Tamtiya village.

Police have detained three suspects in connection with the murder and are investigating the arson.

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the affected area.

A mob went on a rampage, torching and vandalising over two dozen houses, cattle enclosures and vehicles, following the murder of a youth in a village in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Monday.

Aftermath Of The Mob Violence

Several thatched houses, cattle and motorcycles were burnt in the incident on Sunday night, and additional police force has been deployed to maintain law and order, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi said, adding no casualties were reported in the violence.

The victim, Govind, was murdered late Sunday night in Tamtiya village following an old dispute related to a love affair. Shortly after that, a group of around 500 people attacked the houses linked to the accused, the police said.

Police Response And Investigation

"The agitated mob of around 500 people burnt 20-25 thatched houses and cattle enclosures and vandalised 3-4 houses. Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames," Station House Officer (SHO) of Motagaon Ramesh Chandra said.

Additional police force from nearby police stations and the district headquarters was called in, he said.

The SHO said that there was an old dispute between the two sides in connection with a love affair, and both sides had registered cross FIRs in the past.

SP Joshi said that three suspects have been detained in connection with the murder and the situation is under control.

Security Measures In Place

The protesters also reached the police station, and security around it has been stepped up, the officials said.

Police personnel have been deployed on roads leading to the village in order to prevent outside elements from entering the village as a precautionary measure, they said

The SHO said that the body was shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital for postmortem.

He said that those involved in arson are being identified.

"The situation is under control and the matter is being investigated further," he said.