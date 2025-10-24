HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajasthan SDM suspended for slapping petrol pump worker

Rajasthan SDM suspended for slapping petrol pump worker

October 24, 2025 11:35 IST

The Rajasthan government has suspended a state civil service officer for allegedly slapping a CNG pump staffer in Bhilwara after an altercation, a video clip of which went viral on social media, officials said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Department of Personnel issued an order suspending Chhotu Lal Sharma, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Pratapgarh, on Thursday night, citing administrative reasons.

During his suspension period, Sharma will be attached to the Secretariat, Personnel Department, in Jaipur, the order said.

 

The action followed after Sharma and a CNG pump employee were caught on camera on Wednesday, slapping each other after a dispute over refuelling the former's vehicle.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV camera, showed the SDM arguing with the employees, who allegedly refused to refuel his vehicle before another.

Police have arrested three petrol pump staff -- Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat and Raja Sharma -- in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
