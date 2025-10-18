HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
K'taka panchayat official suspended for taking part in RSS event

K'taka panchayat official suspended for taking part in RSS event

October 18, 2025 10:39 IST

A panchayat development officer in Raichur district has been suspended for allegedly taking part in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event, sources said on Friday.

The officer posted in Sirawar Taluk Panchayat was suspended after he allegedly took part in an RSS event wearing the outfit's uniform.

 

The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge writing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking action against government officers and employees associated with the RSS, and those who are taking part in their events.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to prohibit the activities of 'private organisations' in government and government-aided schools and colleges and public places.

The decision was taken especially to prevent the RSS from conducting its Shakha in government institutions and public premises.

