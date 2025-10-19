HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » MP vendor held for taking train passenger's watch for samosas

MP vendor held for taking train passenger's watch for samosas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 19, 2025 15:36 IST

x

A video on social media showed a vendor at Jabalpur railway station allegedly taking a passenger's wristwatch as payment for 'samosas' after an online transaction glitch, prompting authorities to detain him, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred on Friday evening. The railway authorities took the vendor into custody on Saturday, and after an outrage over the incident, they also initiated action to cancel his licence.

A video that has gone viral on social media platforms purportedly shows a man trying to make an online (UPI) payment for buying samosas, but it fails as the train starts moving.

 

When he tries to leave to board the moving train without taking the snacks, the vendor grabs his collar. The passenger then removes his wristwatch and hands it over, upon which the vendor gives him a couple of samosas.

According to railway officials in Jabalpur, the incident occurred at platform no. 5 of the Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh at around 6.30 pm on Friday.

Responding to a post about the video on 'X', the Jabalpur divisional railway manager said, "The vendor has been identified and taken into custody by the RPF (Railway Protection Force). Action is also being taken to cancel the licence of the contractor."

The railway authorities, in a statement, said the vendor admitted during questioning that he misbehaved with the passenger when the online payment failed, but later returned the watch.

"The vendor has confessed to creating a nuisance with the passenger, for which the RPF, Jabalpur, has registered a case against him under the Railways Act," the statement added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Woman raped, robbed at knife point on train in AP
Woman raped, robbed at knife point on train in AP
Commuter's backpack caused Mumbra accident: Railway
Commuter's backpack caused Mumbra accident: Railway
Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire in train, 3 dead
Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire in train, 3 dead
Passengers on footboard brushed against each other: RPF
Passengers on footboard brushed against each other: RPF
Kerala: 64-yr-old woman pushed off moving train, robbed
Kerala: 64-yr-old woman pushed off moving train, robbed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

People across the country flock to jewellery shops on the occasion of Dhanteras2:43

People across the country flock to jewellery shops on the...

Avneet Kaur's Daring Diwali Party Look Steals the Spotlight!0:47

Avneet Kaur's Daring Diwali Party Look Steals the Spotlight!

India's Most Expensive Sweet: Rs 1,11,000 per Kg Will Shock You!6:08

India's Most Expensive Sweet: Rs 1,11,000 per Kg Will...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO