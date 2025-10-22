HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Karnataka govt cook sacked for joining RSS march

October 22, 2025 16:29 IST

The Karnataka government said it has relieved an assistant cook at a hostel run by the Backward Classes Welfare department in Basavakalyana after he allegedly participated in route march organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

IMAGE: Volunteers of the RSS take part in a Path Sanchalan (route march), ahead of the Vijayadashami festival, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action follows a complaint received by the District Backward Classes Welfare Officer via WhatsApp on October 20 regarding Pramod Kumar's participation in the march.

The Basavakalyana Taluk Backward Classes Welfare Officer wrote to the office of the Secretary/Chief Administrative Officer of the Bidar District Labour Services Multipurpose Cooperative Society, communicating that Kumar be relieved from duty.

 

"Pramod Kumar is working as an assistant cook at Pre-Matric Boys Hostel, Basavakalyana, through external resources. Permanent/external resources staff who are getting a salary from the government are prohibited from participating in any organisations as per the law," the letter said.

"Pramod Kumar has been released from duty on October 21 morning, to the office of the Secretary/Chief Administrative Officer, Bidar District Labour Services Multipurpose Cooperative Society," it added.

Last week, the government had suspended Panchayat Development Officer Praveen Kumar K P for attending the RSS centenary celebration at Lingsugur in Raichur.

The action came after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urged disciplinary action against government employees with links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The minister had cited the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, which bar government employees from holding membership in or attending events of organisations with political affiliations.

