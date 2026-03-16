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Home  » News » Ceiling Fan Collapse Injures Students at Barmer School

Ceiling Fan Collapse Injures Students at Barmer School

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 20:55 IST

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A shocking incident at a Barmer school has left two young students injured after a ceiling fan collapsed, prompting an urgent safety inspection of school facilities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Liza Summer/Pexels.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Liza Summer/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Two students, aged five and six, were injured when a ceiling fan fell in their classroom in Barmer district.
  • The incident occurred shortly after the students returned to their classroom following the morning assembly.
  • Both students are receiving treatment at the district hospital in Barmer.
  • A Tehsildar has ordered an inspection of fans and electrical fittings at the school to prevent future incidents.

Two students, five and six years of age, were injured after a ceiling fan inside a classroom at a government school in Barmer district fell on them on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at an upper primary school in Sansiyon Ka Tala area shortly after the students returned to their classroom following the morning assembly.

 

Both students were sitting in the classroom when the fan, along with its hook, suddenly descended on them. A portion of the fan hit the duo, causing injuries, school authorities said.

Teachers and locals rushed the injured children to the district hospital in Barmer, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A teacher said both children had entered the classroom after the assembly and were seated while other students were still arriving.

Tehsildar Hukmichand reached the school and ordered an inspection of fans and electrical fittings to ensure safety.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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