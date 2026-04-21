Rajasthan Orders Safety Review After School Tragedy

Following the tragic death of an eight-year-old boy, Rajasthan's Human Rights Commission has mandated a comprehensive safety review of sports facilities in all schools across the state to prevent future accidents.

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Key Points Rajasthan Human Rights Commission orders statewide review of school sports infrastructure after a fatal accident.

An eight-year-old boy died after a pole collapsed on him in a school playground in Udaipur.

The commission emphasises the importance of regular inspections and maintenance of sports equipment in schools.

District collectors are directed to ensure compliance with safety standards in schools across Rajasthan.

A comprehensive inquiry into the Udaipur incident has been ordered, with a report due in May.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the death of an eight-year-old boy at a school in Udaipur, and ordered a statewide safety review of sports infrastructure in schools.

The incident occurred on April 19 at a private school in the Goverdhan Villas area. Maharth Raj Singh, a class 3 student, was hanging from the pole in the school playground when it suddenly collapsed and struck his head, causing fatal injuries.

School Safety Review Ordered After Tragedy

SHRC Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani termed the incident "deeply painful" and issued detailed directions to prevent such accidents in the future.

Observing that sports are an essential part of a healthy life and school development, the commission, in its order, said that sports infrastructure is created to promote physical well-being and negligence in maintenance can turn it into a safety hazard.

Ensuring Student Safety in Rajasthan Schools

The order said that student safety must be ensured in all schools and directed the Sports and Youth Affairs department of the Rajasthan government to issue a circular to all educational institutions across the state, asking them to prevent such accidents.

"To ensure the safety of students, they must inspect all sports equipment, nets, poles, pillars, etc., installed in school premises, thereby ensuring that innocent students do not lose their lives while engaged in play," the chairperson said in the order.

District Collectors to Monitor School Safety Standards

The chairperson also directed district collectors across the state to ensure compliance at the district level, saying that they are responsible for monitoring safety standards in schools under their jurisdiction.

The commission observed that children, who represent the future of society, must be protected from avoidable risks during school activities.

The commission directed Udaipur's divisional commissioner, district collector, superintendent of police, and education department officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and submit a factual report at the earliest.

It also sought details on whether safety protocols were in place at the school and whether regular inspections of sports equipment were being conducted.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 19, along with the submission of compliance reports.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission's order highlights the need for regular safety checks in schools. Across India, school safety is governed by state-level regulations, with varying degrees of enforcement and oversight. This incident underscores the importance of adhering to safety protocols to prevent accidents in educational institutions.