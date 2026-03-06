Jaipur Mosque Balcony Collapse Injures 20

A mosque balcony wall collapse in Jaipur injured 20 people after Friday prayers, prompting a swift response from local authorities and medical personnel.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A balcony wall at Firdaus Masjid in Jaipur collapsed after Friday prayers, injuring approximately 20 people.

The incident occurred in the Bhatta Basti area of Jaipur as worshippers were leaving the mosque.

Most of the injured received first aid at the scene, while six individuals were hospitalised for further treatment.

Authorities responded quickly, providing rescue and medical assistance to those affected by the mosque collapse.

Around 20 people were injured after a wall of a balcony at a mosque here collapsed on them on Friday, police said.

Many of the injured were administered first aid while six persons have been hospitalised, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Karan Sharma said that the incident took place at Firdaus Masjid in Jaipur's Bhatta Basti area, shortly after Friday prayers. After the namaz, as people were about to leave the mosque, the wall collapsed.

Details of the Incident

"A four to five feet high wall of a gallery on the first floor of the building collapsed and bricks fell on the people who were about to leave after the namaz. They were rescued and rushed to nearby Kanwatiya hospital. Some of them were taken to SMS hospital," he said.

He said around 20 people were injured and most of them were discharged after first aid, while six persons are undergoing treatment.