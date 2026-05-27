Rajasthan Police To Combat Child Labour, Trafficking

Rajasthan Police is set to launch 'Umang-7', a month-long campaign targeting child labour and human trafficking across the state, focusing on rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Key Points Rajasthan Police to launch 'Umang-7' campaign against child labour and human trafficking.

The month-long campaign aims to rescue and rehabilitate child labourers across Rajasthan.

Special rescue teams will be formed at the police station level in each district.

Inspections will be conducted at various locations to identify child labour and trafficking victims.

Police will take immediate legal action against those involved in child labour and trafficking.

Rajasthan Police will launch a month-long special campaign against child labour, bonded child labour, and human trafficking from June 1, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The campaign, titled "Umang-7", will continue till June 30 across the state following directions from Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma.

Objective of Umang-7 Campaign

The objective of the drive is to curb child labour and trafficking and ensure rehabilitation of rescued children.

Additional Director General (Civil Rights) Hawa Singh Ghumaria has issued detailed guidelines to all police commissioners, range inspectors general, deputy commissioners, and district superintendents of police for effective implementation of the drive.

Formation of Special Rescue Teams

According to officials, an officer of the rank of additional superintendent of police has been appointed as the nodal officer in each district. District SPs have been directed to coordinate with all departments and stakeholders associated with the campaign.

Special rescue teams will be constituted at the police station level in every district. Each team will include a sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector along with four police personnel and will undergo training before the campaign begins.

Targeted Inspections and Legal Action

During the campaign, inspections will be conducted at hotels, dhabas, brick kilns, factories, railway platforms, bus stands, religious places, roadside eateries, and temporary settlements to identify children engaged in labour or suspected to be victims of trafficking.

Police have been instructed to document details of such children, including photographs and videos wherever required.

Officials said immediate legal action will be taken if any child is found missing or trafficked. Rescued children will undergo medical examination and, if necessary, psychological assessment.