HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Chhattisgarh: Children From Baiga Tribe Rescued From Bonded Labour

Chhattisgarh: Children From Baiga Tribe Rescued From Bonded Labour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 15:22 IST

In Chhattisgarh, thirteen children from the Baiga tribe have been rescued from a bonded labour operation, leading to the arrest of eight individuals involved in child trafficking and exploitation.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Thirteen children from the Baiga tribe were rescued from bonded labour in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh.
  • Police arrested eight individuals, including two suspected traffickers and six employers, in connection with the bonded labour operation.
  • The children, aged 8 to 15, were allegedly forced to graze cattle and care for livestock without wages.
  • Parents were reportedly paid between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per month, while the children received no payment for their labour.
  • A case has been registered under human trafficking, bonded labour, child labour, and Juvenile Justice Act provisions.

Thirteen children belonging to the Baiga tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, have been rescued from bonded labour in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, police said on Thursday.

Eight persons, including two alleged traffickers and six employers, were arrested during the rescue operation carried out on Wednesday, they said.

 

The accused allegedly lured parents of minor children from the Baiga community at Thuhapani village in Bhoramdeo area with money and took them to several villages in the district for forced labour, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chhavai told PTI.

"After we received the tip-off, we launched the operation. Thirteen children aged between 8 and 15 years, who were forced into bonded labour, were rescued from different villages. An FIR has been registered and eight persons, including two traffickers and six employers, have been arrested so far," he said.

Details of the Bonded Labour Operation

The rescued children told authorities that six to seven months ago, one of the accused, Ravi Yadav, persuaded their parents with promises of money and took them to different locations where they were made to graze cattle and care for livestock, another police official said.

The children worked from 6 am to 9 am and again from noon to 7 pm every day. Their parents were allegedly paid between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per month, while the children themselves received no wages, he said.

Arrests and Legal Action

Seven of the arrested persons have been identified as Ravi Yadav, Ramu Yadav, Badhi Yadav, Kanhaiya Yadav, Ramphal Yadav, Ram Bihari Yadav and Rupesh Yadav, the police said.

A case has been registered at Bhoramdeo police station under provisions related to human trafficking, bonded labour, child labour and the Juvenile Justice Act, and further investigation is underway, they said.

NGO's Perspective on Child Trafficking

"The rescue highlights the growing vulnerability of children from marginalised tribal communities to trafficking networks. These networks prey on extreme poverty and lure families with small amounts of cash and false promises," said Manish Sharma, senior director of the Association for Voluntary Action, an NGO working for child protection.

He also praised the prompt response of the police after the NGO alerted them about child labour.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

10-year-old girl freed from bonded labour in Palghar
10-year-old girl freed from bonded labour in Palghar
Shocking! How children are sold into sexual slavery
Shocking! How children are sold into sexual slavery
Nun's arrest: Chh'garh women's panel seeks FIRs against Bajrang Dal men
Nun's arrest: Chh'garh women's panel seeks FIRs against Bajrang Dal men
Kerala court discharges two nuns among 5 in human trafficking case
Kerala court discharges two nuns among 5 in human trafficking case
CBI busts online child trafficking gang with arrest of 7; 2 infants rescued
CBI busts online child trafficking gang with arrest of 7; 2 infants rescued

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

Big Accident in Kanpur! Workers' Bus Plunges Into Canal1:52

Big Accident in Kanpur! Workers' Bus Plunges Into Canal

WATCH: Vietnam President Receives Grand Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan6:58

WATCH: Vietnam President Receives Grand Ceremonial...

WATCH: TVK Moves 108 MLAs-Elect to Mahabalipuram Resort Amid Majority Battle0:54

WATCH: TVK Moves 108 MLAs-Elect to Mahabalipuram Resort...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO