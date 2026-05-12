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Cross Border Drone Smuggling Network Busted In Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 23:53 IST

Rajasthan police have successfully busted a cross-border drone smuggling network, seizing weapons and heroin and arresting a key handler, highlighting the growing threat of drone-based criminal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan police dismantle a cross-border drone smuggling network operating near Bikaner.
  • The smuggling operation involved using drones to drop weapons and heroin across the international border.
  • Key accused Sonu alias Sukhwinder, the main handler, was arrested from Faridkot jail in Punjab.
  • A drone carrying weapons crashed in a field due to a technical glitch, leading to the discovery of the smuggling operation.
  • The investigation is ongoing, focusing on national security implications and tracing local and cross-border connections.

Police have busted a cross-border smuggling network using drones to drop weapons and heroin near the international border in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials said on Tuesday.

A key accused, Sonu alias Sukhwinder, was brought on production warrant from Faridkot jail in Punjab and arrested for his alleged role as the main handler of the network, they said.

 

Drone Carrying Weapons Crashed Due To Technical Glitch

Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said Pakistani smugglers had sent a drone carrying five pistols and 325 cartridges into Indian territory near Khajuwala on February 26, 2026.

However, the drone crashed in a mustard field due to a technical glitch, leading to seizure of the consignment after locals alerted security agencies, the IG said.

Investigation Underway To Trace Cross-Border Connections

The police said the accused was operating the smuggling network from jail and was coordinating deliveries along the western border.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said a mobile phone recovered from the accused contains crucial information about the network, and more arrests are likely in the case.

The case is being investigated as a matter linked to national security, with efforts underway to trace local operatives and cross-border connections, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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