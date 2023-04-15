BSF shoots down drone with 3 kg heroine near Pakistan border in Punjab

The Border Security Force shot down an intruding drone near the India-Pakistan border on Saturday.

IMAGE: The BSF personnel with the heroine packets after shooting down a drone near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar, Punjab, April 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The drone was spotted at Bachiwind village near the international border at 3.21 am on Saturday.

BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin weighing around 3.2 kg.

"On April 15, 2023 at 3.21 am, BSF troops deployed on the border fired on an intruding drone. On initial search, bag of 3 packets (with blinkers) (wt- appx 3.2 Kg) heroin recovered from a farming field near vill-Bachiwind, Distt- Amritsar. Search under progress," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

Earlier on Thursday, the security forces tracked and shot down a drone after it crossed the Line of Control in the Beri Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

"On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC in Rajouri's Beri Pattan area after which a cordon and search operation was launched and movement of a drone was tracked," a statement by defence public relation officer said.

Five loaded AK magazines, some cash and a sealed packet were recovered from the drone, added the PRO.

BSF is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

On March 28, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said.

The drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object.

It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force.

The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector, said the BSF.

Earlier in February, the BSF troops also recovered six big packets of heroin weighing 6.275 kg, contained inside a bag in the wheat field of Toor village in the Amritsar district.