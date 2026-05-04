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Doctors, Lab Operators Involved In Rajasthan Health Scheme Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 04, 2026 23:49 IST

A major fraud has been uncovered in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, with doctors and lab operators allegedly causing significant financial losses through fake prescriptions and diagnostic reports.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The Special Operations Group (SOG) discovered a fraud in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).
  • Doctors and lab operators are implicated in generating fake prescriptions and diagnostic reports.
  • Accused doctors allegedly prescribed unnecessary MRI scans and manipulated report dates for fraudulent claims.
  • The fraudulent practices have caused significant financial losses and undermined the scheme's credibility.
  • Investigations are underway to identify other involved parties and take legal action.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has unearthed a major fraud in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, involving doctors and a lab operator allegedly causing financial losses worth crores to the state exchequer, police said on Monday.

RGHS Scheme Irregularities Exposed

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the irregularities came to light during a probe into the implementation of the RGHS, a flagship scheme aimed at providing free and accessible healthcare services to the general public and government employees.

 

According to officials, the fraud was carried out through a nexus between certain doctors and laboratory operators, who allegedly generated fake prescriptions and diagnostic reports to claim reimbursements from the state government.

Arrests Made in Health Scheme Fraud Case

Two accused -- Dr Kamal Kumar Agrawal, an associate professor (Orthopaedics) posted at SK Hospital in Sikar and Dr Banwari Lal alias B Lal, operator of a private lab in Sikar -- have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Police said the accused doctors allegedly prescribed unnecessary diagnostic tests, including expensive MRI scans, without examining patients or even in their absence. Fake reports were then prepared and uploaded to the RGHS portal to claim payments.

Details of the Fraudulent Practices

In some instances, normal MRI tests were falsely billed as "contrast MRI" to inflate claims, while in others, multiple reports were generated for a single test to raise additional claims, officials said.

Investigations also revealed that prescriptions were issued on days when the concerned doctors were not present, and report dates were manipulated to process fraudulent claims.

In one case, an MRI report dated December 4, 2023, was altered to December 5 to secure reimbursement, even though the patient had not visited Sikar on that day. In another instance, claims were raised in the name of a patient admitted to a different hospital.

Officials further said that in several cases, referrals from private doctors were altered as issued by government doctors to make them eligible under the RGHS.

Investigation and Further Action

Based on a complaint from the health department, a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, police said.

"The fraudulent practices have not only caused significant financial losses to the state but have also affected genuine beneficiaries and undermined the credibility of the scheme," Bansal said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the involvement of other doctors and lab staff, and strict legal action will be taken against all those found guilty, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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