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Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Exposes Medical Certificate Forgery Ring, Arrests 18

Rajasthan Police Exposes Medical Certificate Forgery Ring, Arrests 18

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 23:58 IST

Rajasthan Police have exposed a sophisticated medical certificate forgery ring, arresting 18 individuals, including former Rajasthan Medical Council officials, for producing fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police uncovered a large-scale racket producing fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates.
  • Eighteen people have been arrested, including former officials from the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC).
  • Over 90 doctors are suspected of obtaining internships and registrations using forged documents.
  • Officials and middlemen allegedly charged candidates between Rs 20-25 lakh for fake certificates.
  • The investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the fraudulent scheme.

Rajasthan Police has busted an alleged racket involved in issuing fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates and arrested 18 people, including the former registrar of the state medical council, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (DIG) (Special Operations Group) Vishal Bansal said the action was initiated after a complaint was lodged regarding forged certificates, following which a preliminary inquiry was conducted and a case was registered.

 

During the investigation, an accused, Piyush Trivedi, was found doing an internship in Karauli district by submitting a forged certificate. He was arrested and during interrogation he revealed the role of others, identified as Devendra, Shubham and Bhanaram, who were also arrested.

Further probe indicated the involvement of an organised racket facilitating illegal internships and registrations with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) using forged FMGE certificates, with alleged collusion of officials, police said. A separate case was registered in this connection.

So far, more than 90 such doctors have been identified who allegedly obtained internship and registration through forged documents.

Extensive Raids and Arrests

Officials said that in a coordinated operation more than 21 teams conducted simultaneous raids across multiple locations, including Delhi, Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur, and in districts including Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Dholpur, Kotputli, Alwar and Karauli.

Among those arrested are former RMC registrar Dr Rajesh Sharma and former nodal officer Akhilesh Mathur, police said.

Investigators also found that an accused, Dr Yash Purohit, had been working at a private hospital in Udaipur using forged documents, which officials termed a "serious criminal offence".

Modus Operandi and Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary findings suggest that officials and middlemen allegedly charged Rs 20-25 lakh per candidate to facilitate fake internship and registration certificates. Among the total amount charged, Rs 11 lakh per candidate was allegedly going to RMC officials and the remaining amount distributed among intermediaries.

The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest other accused involved in the racket, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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