Rajasthan Crime Rate Plummets Nearly 19% in Two Years

Rajasthan has witnessed a significant 18.77% drop in its crime rate, driven by sustained policing efforts, a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, and new initiatives to combat narcotics and organised crime.

Key Points Rajasthan's crime rate has decreased by 18.77% in the last two years, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Significant reductions were reported in murder cases (25.68%), dacoity cases (47.26%), and robbery cases (50.75%) in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and prioritising citizen safety.

An anti-narcotics task force and an anti-gangster task force have been established to combat drug abuse and organised crime in Rajasthan.

The state government has recruited over 8,000 constables and created new police units to strengthen the police force in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the crime rate in Rajasthan dropped by 18.77 per cent over the last two years, with an over 25 per cent dip in murder cases and crimes against women coming down by nearly 10 per cent.

Addressing the 77th Rajasthan Police Foundation Day function at the Rajasthan Police Academy here, the chief minister attributed this drop in crime rate to sustained policing efforts.

He also said the state government is pursuing a "zero-tolerance" policy towards corruption and prioritising a safe and fear-free environment for people.

The crime rate in Rajasthan dropped by 18.77 per cent over the last two years. Murder cases declined by 25.68 per cent, dacoity cases by 47.26 per cent and robbery cases by 50.75 per cent, while crimes against women saw a reduction of around 10 per cent, Sharma told the gathering.

"The police play a crucial role in maintaining law and order and their efforts have helped create a sense of security among people," he said, adding that the force continues to work with discipline and commitment to safeguard the citizens.

New Initiatives to Combat Crime

An anti-narcotics task force has been set up, along with a dedicated police station and multiple outposts, while an anti-gangster task force is working to curb organised crime. Cyber help desks have also been established at police stations to assist citizens and raise awareness, the CM said.

Sharma said the state has taken steps to strengthen the police force, including the recruitment of over 8,000 constables, and the creation of new police units and stations.

He also stressed the role of community policing in tackling emerging challenges such as cybercrime, drug abuse and organised crime.

Rajasthan Police Foundation Day Ceremony

Earlier, Sharma inspected a ceremonial parade involving multiple police units and paid tributes to personnel who died in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, he also presented medals for distinguished service to several police personnel and launched a new portal and a mobile application aimed at facilitating services for retired police officers.

Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma said the force remains committed to maintaining law and order, and upholding constitutional values while continuing efforts to modernise policing in the state.

Several senior officials and public representatives were present at the event.