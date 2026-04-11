Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force Busts Illegal Drug Operations

Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted a major crackdown on illegal drug operations, seizing narcotics and arresting seven individuals across multiple districts in a coordinated effort to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points Rajasthan's ANTF seized narcotics and arrested seven people in coordinated raids across multiple districts.

Operation Ganjajuli led to the destruction of 5,860 cannabis plants and the seizure of 15 kg of ganja.

Police unearthed a large-scale illegal cannabis cultivation spread over six bighas in Rajsamand district.

The illegal cannabis crop, concealed within wheat fields, had an estimated market value of over Rs 10 crore.

One individual wanted by Gujarat Police for MD trafficking was apprehended in Pratapgarh.

The Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted a series of coordinated raids at seven locations across districts in a single day, seizing large quantities of illegal narcotics and arresting seven accused, police said on Saturday.

Inspector General (ANTF) Vikas Kumar said the unit destroyed 5,860 cannabis plants, and seized around 15 kg of ganja and nearly 85 kg of poppy husk during operations across Rajsamand, Barmer, Kota, Jaipur and Pratapgarh districts.

Operation Ganjajuli Uncovers Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation

The action came as part of 'Operation Ganjajuli', with a large-scale illegal cannabis cultivation spread over nearly six bighas of private land unearthed in Rajsamand district.

Around 5,860 cannabis plants were destroyed on the spot and 12.130 kg of processed cannabis was seized.

Officials said the illegal crop concealed within wheat fields in a hilly terrain had an estimated market value of over Rs 10 crore and could have yielded more than 2,000 kg of ganja.

The operation was conducted jointly with the Narcotics Control Bureau under the supervision of its zonal director Ghanshyam Soni.

Arrests and Further Action

Action against narcotics was also taken in other districts, with significant recoveries and several arrests.

In Pratapgarh, the team apprehended one Farid, wanted by Gujarat Police in a narcotics case involving MD (psychoactive drug) trafficking, police said, adding that the accused was handed over to Gujarat Police.